First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDEF. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Defiance Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $558.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $26,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 86.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,422,000 after purchasing an additional 992,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 101.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,568,000 after purchasing an additional 862,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 440,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 440,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Defiance Financial by 100.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 878,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 439,639 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

