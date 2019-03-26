First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will report sales of $85.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.45 million to $87.22 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $81.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $351.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.32 million to $358.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.50 million, with estimates ranging from $361.30 million to $377.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

