First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes $6.13 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 208,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 179,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

SCHC opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

