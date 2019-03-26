First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (VTWG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,383 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000.

BMV:VTWG opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

