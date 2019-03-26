First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

