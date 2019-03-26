Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $470,498.00 and approximately $77,126.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00407132 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00084007 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000126 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000853 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,075,652 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

