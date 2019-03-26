Finning International (FTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.44

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.44 and last traded at C$22.54, with a volume of 466377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTT shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.08999989767987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold N. Kvisle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,000.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

