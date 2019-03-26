Financial Survey: GTT Communications (GTT) and Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get GTT Communications alerts:

This table compares GTT Communications and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -16.33% -15.23% -1.55% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GTT Communications and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.49 billion 1.24 -$243.40 million ($1.59) -20.79 Spark New Zealand $2.61 billion 1.77 $275.15 million $0.82 15.32

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GTT Communications and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 0 6 0 2.71 Spark New Zealand 1 0 0 0 1.00

GTT Communications presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given GTT Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. GTT Communications does not pay a dividend. Spark New Zealand pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It also offers video transport services for the transmission of live events, sport, entertainment, and news to broadcasters and cable programming providers; and network access services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.