Financial Review: Apollo Medical (AMEH) & Its Peers

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Apollo Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Medical Competitors 154 479 662 38 2.44

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million $10.84 million 64.00 Apollo Medical Competitors $1.71 billion $122.61 million 26.44

Apollo Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Apollo Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06% Apollo Medical Competitors -21.18% -15.38% -12.81%

Summary

Apollo Medical beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

