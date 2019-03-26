Financial Contrast: SofTech (SOFT) & KEYW (KEYW)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SofTech and KEYW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A KEYW 0 3 3 0 2.50

KEYW has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given KEYW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KEYW is more favorable than SofTech.

Volatility and Risk

SofTech has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEYW has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SofTech and KEYW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech $4.17 million N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A KEYW $506.84 million 0.80 -$22.28 million ($0.18) -45.11

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KEYW.

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and KEYW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A KEYW -4.34% -2.95% -1.28%

Summary

SofTech beats KEYW on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

