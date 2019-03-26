Financial Contrast: SINA (SINA) & Pacific WebWorks (PWEB)

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Pacific WebWorks (OTCMKTS:PWEB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SINA and Pacific WebWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pacific WebWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

SINA currently has a consensus price target of $106.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.14%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SINA and Pacific WebWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.11 billion 1.99 $125.56 million $1.70 34.46 Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SINA has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific WebWorks.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Pacific WebWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 5.96% 3.39% 2.14% Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Pacific WebWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SINA beats Pacific WebWorks on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pacific WebWorks

Pacific WebWorks, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company or companies. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Asphalt Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific WebWorks, Inc. in January 1999. Pacific WebWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in San Diego, California.

