Financial Contrast: Everi (EVRI) and Integrity Gaming (IGAMF)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Everi alerts:

This table compares Everi and Integrity Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $469.52 million 1.51 $12.36 million $0.10 100.70 Integrity Gaming $16.40 million 0.77 -$8.50 million N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Integrity Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Everi has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Gaming has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Everi and Integrity Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25 Integrity Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everi presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Integrity Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Integrity Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 2.63% -6.27% 0.49% Integrity Gaming -49.42% N/A N/A

Summary

Everi beats Integrity Gaming on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations, as well as assist casinos in filing required tax forms; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Integrity Gaming Company Profile

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company leases and distributes slot machines, electronic table games, and casino equipment and supplies to tribal casino operators, as well as offers project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues. As of May 22, 2018, it operated slot routes with approximately 2,700 gaming machines across 30 casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. Integrity Gaming Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.