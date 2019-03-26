Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $63,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,449 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 304,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $10,842,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $127.79 and a one year high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.37.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

