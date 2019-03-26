Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $58,000 Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after purchasing an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after acquiring an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,464,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 957,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,875 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CAG opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/financial-advocates-investment-management-has-58000-stake-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.