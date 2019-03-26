Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $50,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 852.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

NYSE:DHR opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $132.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

In other Danaher news, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $12,368,233.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,039 shares in the company, valued at $17,028,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

