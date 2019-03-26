Fiera Capital (FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

TSE FSZ opened at C$12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -326.76.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.