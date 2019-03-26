Fiera Capital (FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

TSE FSZ opened at C$12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -326.76.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

