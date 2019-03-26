Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Fidelity National Financial posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Financial.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

