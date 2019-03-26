FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,160 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.49% of FedEx worth $205,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.45.

FedEx stock opened at $172.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

