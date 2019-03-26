Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 5.4% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.50% of Fastenal worth $74,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 202,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,358,000 after acquiring an additional 158,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 132,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,070,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,907.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock remained flat at $$61.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,127. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.30. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $63.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Longbow Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

