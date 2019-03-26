Fastcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Fastcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fastcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fastcoin has a total market capitalization of $81,102.00 and $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca . The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

