FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08, RTT News reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.50-9.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $9.50-9.65 EPS.

NYSE:FDS opened at $233.57 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $513,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,725.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John W. Wiseman sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $1,989,396.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,748. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 85,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.36.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

