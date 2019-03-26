F5 Networks (FFIV) & BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Head-To-Head Survey

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of F5 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of BOS Better OnLine Sol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of F5 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares F5 Networks and BOS Better OnLine Sol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks $2.16 billion 4.19 $453.68 million $8.00 19.06 BOS Better OnLine Sol $32.65 million 0.27 $990,000.00 N/A N/A

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for F5 Networks and BOS Better OnLine Sol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks 4 7 5 0 2.06 BOS Better OnLine Sol 0 0 0 0 N/A

F5 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $168.49, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given F5 Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Risk and Volatility

F5 Networks has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOS Better OnLine Sol has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F5 Networks and BOS Better OnLine Sol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks 22.74% 40.12% 19.68% BOS Better OnLine Sol 3.03% 9.51% 5.16%

Summary

F5 Networks beats BOS Better OnLine Sol on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers, as well as Link Controller. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; BIG-IP Virtual Edition software platform; and management and orchestration software platform. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based system for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic system for industrial packing lines; and automatic system to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this division provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

