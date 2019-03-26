F3Logic LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 858.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. United Income Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

