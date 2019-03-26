F.N.B. Corp (FNB) is Context BH Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 420,756 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up 3.0% of Context BH Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 896.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,272,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE FNB opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $300.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,399. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $34,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,240 shares in the company, valued at $982,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

