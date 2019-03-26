Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,754 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 479.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on Extreme Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.45 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

