EXMR Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a market capitalization of $290,692.00 and $12,740.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005467 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

