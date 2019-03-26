Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $678,000 in Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Square by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Square by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Square by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $7,735,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,374,161 shares of company stock worth $95,686,587 in the last 90 days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,727.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 3.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.88 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Square from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

