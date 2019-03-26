ETFSYAU/ETF (ZYAU) Plans $0.13 Interim Dividend

ETFSYAU/ETF (ASX:ZYAU) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.
ASX:ZYAU traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$11.09 ($7.87). 5,510 shares of the stock traded hands.
