ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (IFLY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

IFLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588. ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

