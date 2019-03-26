eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) shares dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.78 ($0.08). Approximately 1,321,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 735,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of eServGlobal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get eServGlobal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $52.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/eservglobal-esg-shares-down-9-1.html.

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.