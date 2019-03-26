Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.64. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.67% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.