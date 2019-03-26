Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,465,000 after buying an additional 122,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,167,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,214,000 after buying an additional 196,551 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,377,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,105,000 after buying an additional 103,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,169,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,660,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

