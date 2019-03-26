EquiTrader Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, EquiTrader has traded up 219.7% against the U.S. dollar. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $561,351.00 and $1.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.01483576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001456 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001648 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader (EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,967,666 coins and its circulating supply is 11,867,666 coins. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co . EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

