Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,201,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,599. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.15.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

