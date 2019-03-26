EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $238.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5998 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

