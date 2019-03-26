EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 179,007 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,905 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,744,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,373,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,888 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/ep-wealth-advisors-llc-has-7-19-million-stake-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.