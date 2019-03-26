Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Invests $676,000 in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Noble Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,760,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 456,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Noble Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,305,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,945 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBL stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBL. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

