Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,011 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 5.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701,069 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8,562.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $346,418,000 after purchasing an additional 855,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $189,119,000 after purchasing an additional 732,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,291,000 after purchasing an additional 677,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

