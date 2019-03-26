Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advent International Corp MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 592,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 336,677 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after acquiring an additional 493,009 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,833 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,000.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $143,495.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

