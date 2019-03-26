Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $105,941.00 and $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000479 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.