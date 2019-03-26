Ellie Mae (ELLI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellie Mae is benefiting from an increased adoption of new products and network strength, which are driving its per loan revenues. A steady momentum in its Data Connect and Investor Connect offerings are aiding the top line. The company has been witnessing a robust uptake of the Encompass NG Lending Platform. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is hurt by a soft U.S. housing market. Also, the company, which was performing well in the last few years, has been badly hit by the recent contraction in mortgage origination volumes. Ellie Mae's serviceable industry, which is concentrated in the financial mortgage industry, is a major headwind, especially at a time when the mortgage origination environment is facing hurdles, such as low housing inventory and rising interest rates.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. William Blair cut shares of Ellie Mae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a negative rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of Ellie Mae stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. Ellie Mae has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $3,695,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $163,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,477 shares of company stock worth $8,722,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

