Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $129.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at $13,506,095.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 834,190 shares of company stock worth $102,516,602. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

