Elementrem (ELE) Reaches Market Cap of $123,304.00

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Elementrem coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Elementrem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Elementrem has a market cap of $123,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.03396302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00117591 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem Coin Profile

Elementrem (ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. The official website for Elementrem is www.elementrem.org . Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem

Elementrem Coin Trading

Elementrem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

