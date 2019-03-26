Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) Position Trimmed by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

