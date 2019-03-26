Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ:ELAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,185. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 115,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,766,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,833,000 after buying an additional 5,761,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,182,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,837,000.

