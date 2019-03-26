El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 138,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of El Pollo LoCo worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 582.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

