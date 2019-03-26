Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0072

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BitMart and Bitbns. Effect.AI has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $7,360.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,668,526 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

