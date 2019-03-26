eBitcoinCash (EBCH) Achieves Market Cap of $547,661.00

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, eBitcoinCash has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). eBitcoinCash has a market cap of $547,661.00 and $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBitcoinCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00409325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.01615458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00228306 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001316 BTC.

eBitcoinCash Profile

eBitcoinCash’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBitcoinCash is CoinPulse.io

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.