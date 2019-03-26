Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $45,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.97 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EV. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

