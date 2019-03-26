Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) Stake Lifted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 317.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,607 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 6.34% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period.

Shares of CEV stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

